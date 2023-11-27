Stolen car suspect found in Paulding Co.

VW independent staff/submitted information

ANTWERP – A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a stolen car incident in Paulding County.

According to Sheriff Jason K. Landers, Ramon Richard Nadeau, 31, of Keego Harbor, Michigan, was charged this (Monday) morning with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony and receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony.

Ramon Nadeau

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Paulding County deputies were searching for a stolen vehicle on Kroos Drive in Antwerp. The vehicle was stolen from Waterford, Michigan, and its location was reported to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A deputy sheriff observed the vehicle and attempted to stop it on Kroos Drive. The driver fled after the deputy ordered him to stop. Approximately one-half mile later Nadeau crashed the stolen vehicle into some landscaping, coming to rest at the front porch of a private residence on East Canal Street. The vehicle suffered disabling damage as a result of the crash.

Nadeau fled the scene and a search ensued for a few hours, with no results. At 8 a.m. this morning, a resident on East Canal Street, near the crash site, called 911 to report a strange male was on her porch. The caller indicated the man said he was cold and lost. The Antwerp Police Department responded to the residence and identified the man as the driver who fled from the stolen vehicle last night.

Nadeau is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Paulding County Municipal Court. Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard will review reports from the Sheriff’s Office and Antwerp Police Department for any additional charges that may be presented to the December grand jury session.

Agencies assisting the Sheriff’s Office with this investigation were the Antwerp Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Any anonymous tips can be sent from the Sheriff’s Office website www.pauldingohsheriff.com. There is a link at the bottom of every page. Or, download the Paulding County Ohio Sheriff’s app to submit an anonymous tip, connect with staff members or utilize several links and receive push notifications.