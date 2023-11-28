Elks to host annual memorial service

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197 has announced that the annual Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 3, in the Lodge Room.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks mandates that the first Sunday in December of each year be set aside as the day in the Order when Elks shall pause and pay their respects to those members who have passed away.

This year the Lodge will remember the following deceased members: Richard G. Waters, John E. Shoop, Arthur J. Bauer, Lyn M. Bell, William H. Thiebaut, Frederick C. Wiessner, Kent E. DuCheney, Bobby W. Foster, James R. Beard, Thomas J. Rupert, Richard D. Figley, Gerard D. Knapke, Dennis J. Knittle and Mickey P. Geesey.

This year’s service will feature Randy Long as the main speaker.

Lodge Chaplain Mary Weisman is the officer in charge of the service, which is open to the public and all are invited to attend.