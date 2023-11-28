Outdoorsmen hosting Pearl Harbor match

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting its annual Pearl Harbor Commemorative Match to remember the nation’s heroes both past and present.

The match will be held this Saturday, December 2, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road in Van Wert. The safety briefing will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by the match at 9:45 a.m. If you ever wanted to shoot an M-1 Garand, this is the match to attend. Once you shoot in the match, you will be eligible to purchase an M-1 from the CMP. If you do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. However, any military rifle may be used. The cost to participate is $5, which is the target fee. If you need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for thirty-five rounds.

If you have never participated in a match, there will be a clinic starting at 9:15A.M. The clinic will include how an M-1 operates as well as match protocols. The club also has a National Match AR 15 for participants who might wish to try it out.

For more information, check out the website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.com or call 419.203.8662.