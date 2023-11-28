Random Thoughts: rankings, hoops, OSU

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around Massillon Washington, ranking the state title games, Ohio St. fans, Ohio St.’s playoff hopes, a what if scenario and a rule change refresher.

It is time?

Is this the year Massillon Washington finally wins an on-the-field football state championship?

We’ll find out Thursday night, when they face Akron Hoban in the Division II title game. The Tigers are 0-6 in state championship games. I’m actually kind of rooting for them to win it.

Ranking the state title games

This is strictly my opinion, but here is how I rank this week’s state championship games:

No. 7 – Toledo Central Catholic vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson

No. 6 – Glenville vs. Kettering Alter

No. 5 – Springfield vs. Lakewood St. Edward

No. 4 – Marion Local vs. Dalton

No. 3 – Perry vs. Liberty Center

No. 2 – Massillon Washington vs. Akron Hoban

No. 1 – Kirtland vs. Versailles

Let me explain…

Here’s how I came to those rankings.

Glenville vs. Kettering Alter and Toledo Central Catholic vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson – let’s just say attendance will be sparse at those games.

Division I – I’ll be shocked if Lakewood St. Edward doesn’t win handily. What a run by Springfield (10-5) though.

Fans will show up at Marion Local and Dalton, but Marion Local is a heavy favorite and there doesn’t appear to be much suspense here. I kind of feel bad for schools that face a MAC school for the first time – they generally have no idea what they’re about to see.

The intrigue of Massillon Washington perhaps winning an on-the-field title puts this one near the top of the list.

Liberty Center vs. Perry and Kirtland vs. Versailles should both be outstanding games.

OSU fans

I say this as a huge Ohio St. fan – Saturday’s loss brought out the worst in fans.

Trust me – I understand that losing to Michigan, especially three times in a row, is unacceptable. Some fans took it to a completely different level on Saturday.

To those who say “fire Ryan Day” I ask again – replace him with who? Don’t say Urban Meyer. He’s not coming back. Don’t say Jim Tressel – he’s not coming back. Mike Vrabel? He apparently has zero interest in coaching college football. So who? You need a plan here.

He’s not going anywhere, at least not right away. Somehow a rumor was started that he was considering Texas A&M. If there’s a fan base with more unrealistic expectations than Ohio St., that might be it. Now, after Gene Smith retires at the end of the 2023-24 academic year, that might be a different story. Except in extreme situations, athletic directors like to have their own football coach. Another loss to Michigan in 2024 could signal the end of Day’s tenure, but we’ll see.

Playoff hopes

The odds aren’t great, but Ohio State’s playoff hopes aren’t completely dead. It’s going to take a lot during conference championship weekend but just like last year, anything is possible.

If the Buckeyes don’t get in, most projections have them headed to the Orange Bowl.

What if…

I seriously doubt this will happen, but what if Iowa somehow upsets Michigan in the Big 10 title game? We all know the Hawkeyes play great defense but have very little offense. Still, that defense gives them a sliver of hope.

Anyway, if UM loses, does that open the door for Ohio State?

Rule change

With high school basketball season here, here’s a refresher about the new free throw rules.

There will be no more 1-and-1 foul shots

The bonus will always be two shots

The bonus will begin with the fifth team foul

Team fouls (not personal fouls) will reset after each quarter

The scoreboard will shot a maximum of five team fouls after each quarter

This is going to take a little getting used to and it’ll be interesting to hear what players, coaches, officials and fans think of it.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.