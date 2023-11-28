Rep. Klopfenstein to seek re-election

VW independent staff/submitted information

HAVILAND – Republican State Representative Roy Klopfenstein has announced plans to seek re-election to the Ohio House of Representatives, 82nd House District, which consists of Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and the southern half of Defiance.

Klopfenstein was elected in November of 2022 and is finishing the first year of a two-year term.

“It has been an honor and a privilege representing the 82nd Ohio House District in our State Legislature,” Klopfenstein said. “I pledged to preserve and protect the shared core values of faith, family and freedom the people of my District hold so dear. There is not a day that goes by since I took office that I do not see the importance of that pledge and what it means to our children and grandchildren.”

Roy Klopfenstein

Klopfenstein was appointed to serve as vice chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and has also been serving on the State and Local Government, as well as the Transportation and Infrastructure Committees.

According to a campaign press release issued on Monday, he is focused on working on productive, common-sense initiatives that support and strengthen agriculture, including the Agriculture Appreciation Act which promotes Ohio’s top industry and encourages future generations of Ohio farmers. He is also spearheading efforts to protect real estate from being owned by foreign adversaries.

“Legitimate concerns have been raised by my constituents about foreign entities owning property within our state,” he said. “Just look at the recent example of a foreign adversary acquiring property in North Dakota next to a U.S. Military Base. We cannot allow that same thing to happen here in Ohio.”

After serving multiple terms as a Paulding County Commissioner, Klopfenstein is pushing legislation to help local government be more effective and efficient. One of the first things he worked on after entering office was Force Account legislation to help give county engineers across the state more ability to properly manage and stretch tax dollars to construct road and bridge projects.

“Fiscal responsibility and economic development are additional priorities for Representative Klopfenstein,” the release noted. “He is committed to supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones that provide quality jobs that benefit the people and the communities within his district.”

“Armed with the experience I have gained during my first term serving in the Ohio House of Representatives, I am more dedicated and determined than ever to protect and preserve the priceless values that make the counties of Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Defiance such great places to live and raise a family,” Klopfenstein said. “I look forward to earning the vote of the people of the 82nd Ohio House District during the 2024 elections so I can continue working on their behalf.”