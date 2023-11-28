Richard Michael Pugsley

Richard Michael Pugsley, 66, of Middle Point, passed away at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima.

He was born November 16, 1957, in Van Wert, to Winfield and Carol Lou (McPheron) Pugsley, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Tina (German) Pugsley. Also surviving are his son, Nathan Pugsley (life partner, Breea Caldwell); a daughter, Amber Adell Schuerman; grandchildren, Nash Pugsley, Harmony Schuerman, Symphony Schuerman, Journey Pugsley, Owen Craig, Ethen Craig, Avery Pugsley, and Emery Semer, and siblings, Terry Pugsley, Gary Pugsley, Rick Pugsley, Barb Baker, Jessica Jones, Brad Pugsley, Cheri Pugsley, and Jason Burkhead. .

He owned his own business for 25 years and retired. He spent time with his grandchildren and donated his time to help family and friends, eager to always lend a helping hand. He was much loved by everyone.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. There will be no public service.

Online condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.