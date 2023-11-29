Accused killer in Van Wert County Jail

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man charged in connection with a late September death in the city is now back in Van Wert County.

Larry Andrus Jr.

According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, Larry P. Andrus Jr., 48, was booked into the Van Wert County Correctional Facility at 2:12 a.m. this morning after waiving extradition and being transported back from Bay County, Florida.

A Van Wert County grand jury indicted Andrus for murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, strangulation, and felonious assault. The indictment came down November 2 but Andrus had fled the area. He was captured by U.S. Marshals six days later at a bus station in southern Florida.

The charges against Andrus are tied to a September 30 suspicious death at a home in the 300 block of S. Vine St. Roy D. Watts, 59, was found deceased following an undisclosed incident at his home. An autopsy was performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, who ruled the death a homicide. A subsequent investigation revealed Andrus allegedly contributed to the death of Watts.

Andrus will be arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.