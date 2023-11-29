Barbara J. Reichert

Barbara J. Reichert, 85, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday morning, November 28, 2023, at The Gardens of Paulding.

She was born December 3, 1937, in Convoy, the daughter of Herbert Wilhelm Oechsle and Esther Marie (Gribler) Oechsle, who both preceded her in death. She married Christopher H. Reichert, Sr. on September 23, 1966, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2017.

Family survivors include her children, Mike (Tracey) Reichert; stepchildren, Stacy (Brett) Strick, Brenda Bidlack and Chris H. Reichert Jr. all of Van Wert; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Reichert of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Josh, Sarah, Karrie, Kelly, Jake, Derek, Luke, Casey and Zach; many great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Linda Henkle of Rockford and Sondra Clayton of New Haven, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Reichert; one sister, Erma Wallis and two brothers, Marlin J. Oechsle and Lowell D. Oechsle.

Barbara was a member of St. Paul’s Church, Harrison Township and a graduate of Convoy-Union High School. She had worked for the Koch Law Office for 44 years as their secretary and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 4, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.