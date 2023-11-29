Bond set at $500K for man facing murder, other charges

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Bond has been set at $500,000 cash or commercial surety for a Van Wert man accused of fatally injuring a man in his home in late September.

Larry Andrus, 48, was arraigned Wednesday morning in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded not guilty to murder, an unclassified felony; voluntary manslaughter, a first degree felony; two counts of involuntary manslaughter, both first degree felonies; strangulation, a second degree felony, and felonious assault, a second degree felony.

After setting bond, Judge Martin Burchfield scheduled a pre-trial conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 20.

The charges are tied to the September 30 death of Ryan Watts, 59, at his home in the 300 block of S. Vine St. A police report indicates Andrus and Watts were involved in a verbal argument, followed by a physical altercation. According to the police report, Andrus was interviewed by Van Wert Police shortly after the incident, along with at least one other witness to the altercation.

Andrus, who worked as a tattoo artist, was indicted by a grand jury November 2 but fled the area. He was arrested November 8 by U.S. Marshals in Bay County, Florida. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Andrus was traveling on a Greyhound bus from Pennsylvania and was supposed to arrive at a Bay County tattoo shop for an interview. Once the bus was identified, members of the Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force, Panama City Division, stopped it and arrested him without incident.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail and recently waived extradition back to Ohio. He was transported back and arrived at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Should Andrus post bond, he’ll be required to remain on electronically monitored house arrest.