Crestview students likely to have solar eclipse day off

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf is recommending students not have school on April 8, 2024. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Pending board approval, Crestview students will have Eclipse Day, 2024 off to fully experience the rare solar event.

During Monday night’s monthly school board meeting, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said she’s recommending all students and staff be given Monday, April 8, off for the total eclipse, which will take place that afternoon. Van Wert County is in the path of the eclipse and is expected to be inundated with visitors before and during the eclipse, which could lead to traffic tie ups, a big concern since buses are normally sent out around the time the eclipse will begin.

In exhcange for April 8 off, a professional development day for teachers would be held on Presidents Day, February 19, but students will not have school that day.

“We’re going to focus on AI, artificial intelligence, with our staff and I’m looking forward to that opportunity,” Mollenkopf said “As you know, the learning curve with artificial intelligence is ever moving and we want to be able to present our staff with some usable pieces that they can use in the classroom.”

Mollenkopf also said speaker that day will be Eric Curts, an expert who will talk about artificial intelligence in education. A decision on February 19 and April 8 is expected at the next board meeting.

The board accepted the resignations of Jessie Arnold, high school language arts teacher and student council advisor, and Julie Cook, high school basketball cheer coach.

The board also learned Greg Rickard will not seek reemployment as a retire/rehire elementary teacher after 36 years with the district, and Diane Wilson will not seek reemployment as a retire/rehire intervention specialist after 38 years with the Crestview Local Schools.

Board members approved a handful of other personnel items, including a 107-day contract for Felicia Kowalski as a high school language arts teacher, effective December 11; Dylan Hicks, student council advisor; Samantha Fleming, high school basketball cheer coach; Brant Richardson, volunteer baseball coach, and Jason Cross, lead advisor for the seventh grade overnight trip.

The latest five year financial forecast was approved and the board accepted a pair of donations: $1,502.24 from the Class of 1963 for park benches, and $11,000 from LifeHouse Church for needy students.

Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer and teacher James Lautzenheiser gave a brief presentation on the annual eighth grade Washington D.C. trip, which is scheduled for May. They shared information about the itinerary and the funding sources for students who may not be able to participate without assistance.

The board also learned Lonnie Nedderman is willing to continue as the district’s representative to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education. Those terms are three years.

At the end of the meeting, the board met in executive session to discuss the employment or compensation of public employees but outside of adjournment, no other action was taken.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 18, in the multipurpose room.