Girls hoops: Knights win, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Crestview 62 Parkway 34

CONVOY — Crestview used a big second half to improve to 3-0 on the young season with a 62-34 victory over Parkway at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Leading 29-21 at halftime, the Lady Knights outscored Parkway 33-13 in the second half. Cali Gregory paced Crestview with 22 points, while Kaci Gregory tallied 11 points. Myia Etzler finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Parkway was led by Paige Williamson, who scored 11 points, and Bryn Schoenleben, who fnished with nine points.

Crestview will travel to St. Henry on Saturday and Parkway will return to action on Thursday, December 7, at New Knoxville.

Ottoville 65 Lincolnview 44

Erica Thorbahn hit five treys and scored 21 points to lead visiting Ottoville to a 65-44 win over Lincolnview on Tuesday.

Thorbahn drained a pair of triples in the first quarter, while Carly Thorbahn scored 10 of her 17 points in the opening stanza. The Big Green led 20-13 after the first period, 35-25 at halftime and 47-34 after three quarters.

Ashlyn Price led Lincolnview with 13 points including seven in the first quarter. Keira Breese added 12 points and Addysen Stevens finished with 10 points, including eight in the second quarter.

Ottoville (2-1) will travel to Minster on Saturday and Lincolnview (1-1) will host Paulding on Tuesday.