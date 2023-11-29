Jeffery A. Keller

Jeffery A. Keller, 67, of Ohio City, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023, at St. Rita’s Medical Center.

Born November 28, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Jeff was the son of Betty (Purk) Brown and the late John W. Keller. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many in the community.

Jeff’s life was characterized by hard work and determination. As the owner and operator of J & K Trash Service, he dedicated himself to providing reliable and efficient waste collection services to the community.

Outside of work, Jeff enjoyed gardening with his late wife, Kathleen and will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others. He had a heart of gold and was always there for those in need.

Jeff’s surviving family members include his mother, Betty (Purk) Brown of Van Wert; sister, Robin Pruett and her husband Greg of Ohio City; stepdaughters, Amy (Jennifer Smith) Robison of Van Wert and Lisa Harp of Pennsylvania; five step-grandchildren, Stephen, Stephanie, Shawnna Bogle, Tyler, and Dusty Robison. Jeff will also be missed by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his father, Jeff was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen Keller, and sisters, Linda Fife and Karen Strahm and “his buddy,” Joey Pruett.

A funeral service to celebrate Jeff’s life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City. Prior to the service, friends and family are invited to pay their respects from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Volunteer Fire and EMS.

To share in Jeff’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.