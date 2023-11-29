OSHP: holiday crashes claim eight people

VW independent staff

The Ohio State Highway Patrol notes eight people were killed in seven crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which began on Wednesday, November 22, and ended on Sunday, November 26.

One of the fatal crashes occurred in southeast Auglaize County. Of the eight fatalities, alcohol was considered a factor in just one. Overall, the number of fatalities was down substantially from Thanksgiving, 2022, when 19 people perished in 18 fatal crashes.

During the holiday travel period, 319 people were arrested for OVI and 111 arrests were made for illegal drugs. 526 citations were issued for seat belt violations, and the highway patrol issued 181 distracted driving citations.