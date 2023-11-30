Dog licenses for 2024 now available

VW independent staff/submitted information

Attention dog owners – 2024 Van Wert County dog licenses are now on sale. All dogs three months old or older require a license.

Dog tags may be purchased by mail, online or at one of the following locations:

Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse

Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

Ohio City Express 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy

Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire

Dog licenses may be purchased online here. A convenience fee will apply.

The Van Wert County Auditor’s Office encourages dog owners to purchase by mail or online when possible. If purchasing by mail, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope along with the proper fee. If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, please take your application with you if you received one by mail.

The license cost is $18 per tag. For licenses purchased after January 31, 2024, a penalty of $18 per year tag must be paid in addition to license cost. A three year tag for $54 and lifetime dog tag for $180 are available only in the Auditor’s Office. Kennel licenses are $90 for 5 tags. Extra tags are $1 each. The penalty for a kennel license is $90 if purchased after January 31, 2024.

Anyone with questions should contact the Real Estate Department at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office 419.238.0843.