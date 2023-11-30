Pigskin Pick’Em: state title games

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Week No. 16 is here, the end of the 2023 high school football season. Seven state championship games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Thursday night through Saturday. The majority of teams playing for a state title have plenty of state championship game experience and there are a few intriguing matchups on the slate.

Last week I went 2-1, with the miss being Celina. Congrats to the Bulldogs on a great season. Heading into the championship games, my overall record is 206-45 (82 percent). Games are listed in the order they’ll be played, tonight through Saturday.

Division II

No. 1 Massillon Washington (15-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1)

Hoban is coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes plus a state championship in 2020. Massillon had three consecutive runner-up finishes, 2018-2020, and as many people know, the storied program has never won an on-the-field state championship. Is this the year that changes? Honestly, I don’t know. These teams appear to be pretty evenly matched. However, since I have to pick one, I’m going to say the Tigers get the win and their first ever title.

The pick: Massillon Washington

Division VI

No. 1 Kirtland (14-1) vs. Versailles (13-2)

This should be a great one. Fun fact – this is Kirtland’s seventh consecutive title game appearance. The Hornets were runners-up in 2017, 2021 and 2022, and state champions in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The Tigers have 10 state title game appearances, with most of them coming in the 1990s. They won the state championship in 2021. In my mind, it’s a toss up but it feels like it’s Kirtland’s turn to win it again. Regardless, it should be a classic.

The pick: Kirtland

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (15-0) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (14-1)

I’m not going to spend a lot of time on this one. With all due respect, it’s kind of tough to get excited about this game and I don’t think it’ll be all that close. Look for Toledo Central Catholic to roll in this one.

The pick: Toledo Central Catholic

Division I

Springfield (10-5) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1)

I’ll get right to the point with this one. Lakewood St. Edward is one of the very best teams in Ohio and beyond and the Eagles are considered heavy favorites here. However, it’s intriguing because underdog Springfield finished the regular season 5-5 and as the No. 12 seed advanced all the way to the state championship game. It’s kind of tough not to root for the Wildcats. It’s been a magical playoff run that won’t soon be forgotten. If they somehow win, it would be one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

The pick: Lakewood St. Edward

Division VII

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 5 Dalton (13-1)

Can the Flyers make it three straight state championships? Yes they can and I believe they will. Yes, I understand upsets happen but one won’t happen here. Marion Local wins, probably by a hefty margin.

The pick: Marion Local

Division V

No. 1 Perry (15-0) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (15-0)

This is a game that should be a great one and it’s the only title game that features two undefeated teams. At least on paper, these two appear to mirror each other. I have taken notice that Perry played “up” during much of the regular season. The Pirates played just one Division V school the regular season, with six opponents in Division III and three others in Division IV. However, this feel like it’s Liberty Center’s time and I’m going with the Tigers.

The pick: Liberty Center

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (12-2) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-3)

I’ve said this all season long and I’m sticking to my guns – no one in Division IV is beating Glenville this year. I will say Kettering Alter has had an impressive playoff run and has outscored opponents 149-9. However, I would be absolutely floored if the Knights pulled the upset here.

The pick: Glenville