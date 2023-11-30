Six local defendants sentenced to jail or prison time

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Six defendants were sentenced on various criminal charges during hearings held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Five of the sentences were handed down by Judge Martin Burchfield.

Brock Parsons, 34, of Delphos, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for possession of marijuana, a fourth degree felony, and 18 months for having weapons under disability, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered the sentences be served concurrently, and he ordered Parsons to pay court costs associated with the case.

Zachary Brooks, 30, of Convoy, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with credit for 52 days served for strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and 180 days in prison with credit for 52 days served for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. The sentences will be served concurrently and Brooks was ordered to pay court costs.

Eli Jasztal, 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to four years of community control, 60 days of electronic house arrest, a curfew of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., 30 days jail at a later date and 100 hours community service for trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. In addition, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse/alcohol assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Dustin Cooper, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and 30 months in prison for OVI, a fourth degree felony. The sentences will run concurrently and Cooper was given credit for 53 days already served. His driver’s license was suspended for life, and he was ordered to pay court costs.

Stephen Barnhart, 29, of Van Wert, was sentenced to one year of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for domestic violence and endangering children, both first degree misdemeanors. He is to have no contact with the victim, and he was ordered to pay court costs.

Visiting Judge Jeffery Ingraham sentenced Tommie Grieshaber, 53, of Van Wert, to nine months in prison with credit for 42 days already served. He was also ordered to pay court costs.