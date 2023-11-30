Teen killed in crash near Haviland

VW independent staff

HAVILAND — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Paulding County that claimed a Rossburg teen.

Hayden Matthew Smith, 16, was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

According to the local patrol post, the accident occurred at 9:27 a.m. this (Thursday) morning at the intersection of Ohio 114 and County Road 87 in Blue Creek Township. A 1991 Ford F-150 driven by Smith was southbound on County Road 87 and failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection of Ohio 114. His truck traveled into the intersection and struck the trailer of a westbound 2017 Volvo semi operated by Gary G. Ballenger, 54, of Oakwood. Ballenger was not injured in the traffic crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Fire & EMS, Gideon’s Towing & Recovery, John’s Towing & Repair, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.