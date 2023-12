This semi-truck rolled on its side at the U.S. 127/U.S. 224 roundabout in Van Wert on Thursday. It happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. and the rig was hauling a steel coil. No injuries were reported. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Van Wert Fire Department and ODOT workers were at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer