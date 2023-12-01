Brian L. Stahl

Brian L. Stahl, 60, of Payne, formerly of Van Wert, died at 2:03 a.m., Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born July 15, 1963, in Van Wert, to Kenneth and Julia (Pate) Stahl. He married Sandra (Schwartz) Stahl on August 18, 1984, and she survives.

Brian retired from the Van Wert Fire Department after many years of service as a firefighter. He treasured his brotherhood of fellow firefighters and they remained very close to his heart. After retiring from the fire department, he moved to Tennessee and became a United Methodist minister. He became very active in mission-oriented volunteering, continuing to help those in need. He was a member of the International Association of Firefighters.

He enjoyed woodworking and grilling wonderful meals for his family and friends. Brian was a family man first and foremost. He loved his family and the time they spent together especially, his grandchildren.

Brian is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children, Rob (Nancy) Bilderback of Fort Wayne, Tony (Shannon) Bilderback of Portland, Indiana, Mandy Bilderback of Van Wert, Brianne Stahl of Scott, and Stacie Stahl of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Hansen and Kaveynder Bilderback, Kaytlynn Schmersal, Makala Gellenbeck, Nathan Johnson, Simone Johnson, Emily Zak, Brooklynn Stahl and Braxton Stahl; great-grandchildren, Phoebe, Sammie and Rowan; a brother, Patrick E. Stahl of Van Wert, and sisters, Deborah J. (Ron) Klewer of Van Wert and Kathy J. (Mitchell) Rutter of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Julia; a brother, Kenneth N. Stahl, and a granddaughter, Destiny Rayne.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held in the spring.

Preferred memorials: the National Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, Maryland, 21727, or Reelfoot Rural Ministries, 6923 Minnick-Elbridge Rd, Obion, Tennessee, 38240.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.