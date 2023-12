Cougars win!

Kendra Deehring (4, above) puts in two of her game high 24 points while Amaya Dowdy (21, below) eyes the hoop on a drive against Lima Central Catholic on Thursday. The Cougars raced out to a 24-2 first quarter lead and went on to defeat the Thunderbirds 58-22 in the home opener. Van Wert will travel to Marion Local on Tuesday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent