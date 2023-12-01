December 1 basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 1.
Arlington 76 Fort Jennings 57
Ayersville 59 Edon 45
Bluffton 86 Elmwood 46
Bryan 31 Edgerton 29
Crestview 55 Van Wert 42
Fairview 56 Hicksville 39
Findlay 68 Defiance 39
Kenton 57 Benjamin Logan 36
Lima Central Catholic 53 Bath 31
Lima Sr. 107 Toledo Bowsher 71
Ottawa-Glandorf 70 Tiffin Calvert 43
Ottoville 57 New Bremen 53
Parkway 54 Upper Scioto Valley 48
Paulding 50 Continental 24
Ridgemont 48 Ada 41
Shawnee 53 Elida 49
St. Henry 65 Spencerville 58
St. Marys Memorial 76 New Knoxville 26
Wapakoneta 47 Delphos Jefferson 33
Wayne Trace 71 Lincolnview 45
