December 1 basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 1.

Arlington 76 Fort Jennings 57

Ayersville 59 Edon 45

Bluffton 86 Elmwood 46

Bryan 31 Edgerton 29

Crestview 55 Van Wert 42

Fairview 56 Hicksville 39

Findlay 68 Defiance 39

Kenton 57 Benjamin Logan 36

Lima Central Catholic 53 Bath 31

Lima Sr. 107 Toledo Bowsher 71

Ottawa-Glandorf 70 Tiffin Calvert 43

Ottoville 57 New Bremen 53

Parkway 54 Upper Scioto Valley 48

Paulding 50 Continental 24

Ridgemont 48 Ada 41

Shawnee 53 Elida 49

St. Henry 65 Spencerville 58

St. Marys Memorial 76 New Knoxville 26

Wapakoneta 47 Delphos Jefferson 33

Wayne Trace 71 Lincolnview 45