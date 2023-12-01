Final week for leaf pickup in Van Wert

VW independent staff

The week of December 4 will be the final week of 2023 leaf pickup in Van Wert.

Leaves must be put in paper biodegradable bags and placed curbside by 7 a.m. Monday, December 4. If leaves are not placed in paper biodegradable bags and placed by the curb they will not be picked up. There is no breakdown from ward to ward and leaves will be picked up through December 8. Brush will not be picked up.