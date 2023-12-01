Knights down Cougars 55-42 in opener

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Balanced scoring and a big rebounding advantage by Crestview helped the Knights to a season-opening 55-42 win over county rival Van Wert at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Friday.

Wren Sheets scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, Hayden Perrott added 14 points, including three treys in the second quarter, and Connor Sheets added 12 points, including six in the third quarter. In addition, the much taller Knights out-rebounded the visiting Cougars 27-14.

“We knew we had a tall task tonight with both Sheets boys and a few other guys they have on their team,” Van Wert head coach Ben Laudick said. “The inside was going to be tough and we told our guys before the game to just compete. Despite the score I felt like we competed like crazy.”

Van Wert’s Rylan Miller (5) puts up a shot against Crestview’s Wren Sheets (33). Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Van Wert led 10-7 after the first quarter, with freshman guard Keaten Welch scoring six points of his team high 12 points in the opening period.

“I felt like we threw Keaten Welch to the wolves tonight,” Laudick said. “I thought he handled it pretty well. There’s going to be some highs and lows this year but I definitely think we can build upon what we put on the floor tonight.”

Things changed in the second quarter, when the Knights attacked Van Wert’s zone defense by connecting on four triples, including three consecutive treys to open the quarter – one by Braxton Leeth and two by Parrott that gave Crestview a 16-10 lead. By halftime, the Knights led 30-22.

“I thought both of our sophomores, Hayden and Braxton, came in and were a big spark offensively,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “You never know first varsity action how you’re going to react…sometimes you’re a little tense but those two came in and played big and gave us a little separation. I’m proud of the way they came out and hit big shots for us.”

“We essentially wanted to make them a perimeter team,” Laudick said. “We knew they had capable shooters but we were hoping it was an off night – a new season, a home opener, a home crowd for them but once the first one went in it seemed like it snowballed a little bit.”

Wren Sheets and Connor Sheets took over in the third quarter and combined for 13 of Crestview’s 15 points and the Knights carried a 45-36 lead into the final period.

“I thought in the second half we did a good job of being patient enough to get 1-on-1 in the post with Wren and Connor and utilize our bigs a little more than we did in the first half,” Etzler said.

Conner Campbell finished with eight points for Van Wert, Rylan Miller added seven and Kaden Shaffer chipped in with six.

“A+ in the effort category but it doesn’t necessarily get you in the win category,” Laudick said. “My message after the game was we laid a foundation with our first game. A lot of unknowns coming in but if we continue this effort, we’re going to be pleased with the results as we build on the season.”

“I wanted to get a game under our belt, get the nerves out of the way and I thought as the game went on we got better so that’s a positive step,” Etzler said.

Both teams will return to action tonight. Van Wert will travel Delphos St. John’s and Crestview will host Miller City.

Box score

Crestview 7 23 15 10 – 55

Van Wert 10 12 14 6 – 42

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 5-1-14; Owen Heckler 1-0-2; Braxton Leeth 3-0-7; Tommy Heffner 1-0-3; Jaret Harting 1-0-2; Wren Sheets 6-3-15; Connor Sheets 6-0-12

Van Wert: Gage Stemen 1-2-4; Kaden Shaffer 3-0-6; Conner Campbell 3-1-8; Rylan Miller 3-0-7; Keaten Welch 4-4-12; Cohen Bragg 1-0-3; Colin Haggerty 0-2-2

JV: Crestview 53-39