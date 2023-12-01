Moeller back named Ohio Mr. Football

VW independents sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall has been named Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. He is the 37th winner of the prestigious award.

Jordan Marshall is the 2023 Ohio Mr. Football. Photo courtesy of Ryder Hicks

Marshall, at 6-foot and 205 pounds, totaled 149 points in the statewide voting by OPSWA members. He rushed for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns this season in 13 games. He had 30 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns. He completed his high school career with 4,787 yards rushing. Marshall, rated the nation’s No. 6 running back by the 247 Sports Composite, is a Michigan verbal commit.

Cleveland Heights junior running back Marquise Davis totaled 143 points to earn runner-up honors in the statewide media association.

Other Mr. Football finalists included Findlay junior quarterback Ryan Montgomery, Canton South senior quarterback Jack “Poochie” Snyder, Medina senior quarterback Danny Stoddard, Hilliard Bradley senior quarterback Bradyn Fleharty, Bishop Watterson senior linebacker Dominic Purcell and West Muskingum senior running back Rashid SeSay.

The Ohio Mr. Football Award was given by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. It has been given by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.