VWCT to hold upcoming play auditions

Submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced auditions will be held for Misery, a thriller written by William Holfman, based on the novel by Steven King.

Director Kedryn Roether will hold auditions at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, December 10-11, at the Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St. The play calls for two men and one woman.

Misery is a described as a thrilling stage adaptation that follows the story of Paul Sheldon, a successful author. After a car accident, he is rescued by his self-proclaimed “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. However Paul realizes that Annie is not the caring nurse she appears to be. Trapped in her secluded home, he must navigate her twisted and obsessive behavior while plotting his escape, leading to a gripping psychological battle.

Performances will be February 8-11 and 15-18, 2024. Misery is sponsored by Schroeder Roofing.