Wayne Trace defeats Lincolnview 71-45

VW independent sports

Brooks Laukhuf scored 24 points to lead Wayne Trace to a 71-45 season opening victory over Lincolnview on Friday.

Laukhuf, who recently committed to play college basketball at Division II Ohio Dominican, connected on 10-of-14 action shots, 4-of-4 free throws and had five rebounds and four steals. Kyle Stoller added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders, who finished with a 28-17 advantage on the boards.

Wayne Trace set the tone early by jumping out to a 22-5 first quarter lead. It was 45-22 at halftime and 63-30 after three quarters.

Holden Price and Bennett Kill each scored eight points for Lincolnview, while Jared Jessee and Kreston Tow each scored seven. The Lancers had 19 turnovers, compared to just six by the Raiders.

Wayne Trace (1-0) will play at Parkway tonight, and Lincolnview (0-1) will host Upper Scioto Valley on Friday.