VW man arrested for Indiana robberies

VW independent staff

HUNTINGTON, INDIANA — A Van Wert man accused of recently robbing a pair of Decatur, Indiana gas stations and attempting to rob one in Huntington, Indiana, is in custody at the Huntington County Jail.

Taylor Vannett, 24, is currently facing charges of robbery, two counts of resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and reckless driving. More charges are pending.

Taylor Vannett

According to the Decatur Police Department, Vannett allegedly entered Johnson’s Junction convenience store on N. 13th Street November 25 and demanded money from the staff. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and was not found by responding officers.

The following day, November 26, he allegedly entered McClure’s Truck Stop on S. 13th Street and once again demanded money from the staff, before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was captured after attempting a third robbery in Huntington. Law enforcement officers linked Vannett to all three crimes via video recordings from the first two locations. Police in Decatur noted the investigation is still active and declined to provide more information.

Court records show Vannett is being held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled for a pretrial conference on January 22. Records also show Vannett is on parole in Ohio in connection with a February, 2020 robbery at Lassus Handy Dandy on N. Washington St. He was sentenced to three years in prison for that robbery.