Saturday, December 2 scoreboard
Here are scores of area high school basketball games played on Saturday, December 2, along with final scores of OHSAA football state championship games.
Girls
Bryan 64 Defiance 20
Crestview 62 St. Henry 37
Leipsic 46 Elmwood 24
Jay County (IN) 44 Fort Recovery 30
Ottawa-Glandorf 45 Kalida 25
Ottoville 59 Minster 48
Paulding 37 Edon 35
Wayne Trace 47 Delphos St. John’s 33
Boys
Anna 53 New Knoxville 48
Antwerp 49 Holgate 36
Arlington 68 Kalida 44
Bluffton 57 Kenton 50
Bryan 56 Tinora 54
Crestview 57 Miller City 46 (OT)
Delphos St. John’s 82 Van Wert 50
Elida 46 Bath 26
Fort Jennings 73 Ada 56
Fort Recovery 38 Jay County (IN) 31
Leipsic 66 McComb 64
Lima Central Catholic 47 Shawnee 42
Napoleon 56 Defiance 45
Ottoville 60 Perry 28
Pandora-Gilboa 68 Ayersville 39
Paulding 40 Edon 34
Russia 73 St. Henry 45
Temple Christian 39 Continental 27
Toledo St. Francis DeSales 46 St. Marys Memorial 45
Wapakoneta 57 Liberty-Benton 34
Wayne Trace 48 Parkway 39
State football championship scores
Division II: Massillon Washington 7 Akron Hoban 2
Division IV: Kirtland 32 Versailles 15
Division III: Toledo Central Catholic 27 Bishop Watterson 7
Division I: Lakewood St. Edward 31 Springfield 21
Division VII: Marion Local 38 Dalton 0
Division V: Perry 21 Liberty Center 14
