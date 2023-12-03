Saturday, December 2 scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area high school basketball games played on Saturday, December 2, along with final scores of OHSAA football state championship games.

Girls

Bryan 64 Defiance 20

Crestview 62 St. Henry 37

Leipsic 46 Elmwood 24

Jay County (IN) 44 Fort Recovery 30

Ottawa-Glandorf 45 Kalida 25

Ottoville 59 Minster 48

Paulding 37 Edon 35

Wayne Trace 47 Delphos St. John’s 33

Boys

Anna 53 New Knoxville 48

Antwerp 49 Holgate 36

Arlington 68 Kalida 44

Bluffton 57 Kenton 50

Bryan 56 Tinora 54

Crestview 57 Miller City 46 (OT)

Delphos St. John’s 82 Van Wert 50

Elida 46 Bath 26

Fort Jennings 73 Ada 56

Fort Recovery 38 Jay County (IN) 31

Leipsic 66 McComb 64

Lima Central Catholic 47 Shawnee 42

Napoleon 56 Defiance 45

Ottoville 60 Perry 28

Pandora-Gilboa 68 Ayersville 39

Paulding 40 Edon 34

Russia 73 St. Henry 45

Temple Christian 39 Continental 27

Toledo St. Francis DeSales 46 St. Marys Memorial 45

Wapakoneta 57 Liberty-Benton 34

Wayne Trace 48 Parkway 39

State football championship scores

Division II: Massillon Washington 7 Akron Hoban 2

Division IV: Kirtland 32 Versailles 15

Division III: Toledo Central Catholic 27 Bishop Watterson 7

Division I: Lakewood St. Edward 31 Springfield 21

Division VII: Marion Local 38 Dalton 0

Division V: Perry 21 Liberty Center 14