Cougars fall to DSJ

Van Wert’s Keaten Welch (above) and Conner Campbell (below) drive to the basket during Saturday’s game at Delphos St. John’s. The Blue Jays were too much for the Cougars and won the game 82-50. Cam Elwer led Delphos St. John’s with 32 points, including 26 in the first half. Welch led Van Wert with 23 points. The Cougars (0-2) will play at Parkway Friday and the Blue Jays (1-0) will play at Kalida the same night. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent