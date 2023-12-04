Gaylord Wayne ‘Gayle’ Shutt

Gaylord Wayne “Gayle” Shutt, of Van Wert, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the age of 97.

Born on April 17, 1926, in Pleasant Township, he was the son of John and Effie (Terry) Shutt, who both preceded him in death. Gayle married the love of his life, Velma Sprague, May 28, 1949, and she passed away in 2014.

Gayle Shutt

As a young man, he proudly served in the Navy during World War II. Following his military service, Gayle returned to his hometown, where he embarked on a fulfilling career with the U.S. Postal Service. After many years of service, he retired in 1981. Gayle found solace in farming and dedicated 25 years to this endeavor, retiring in 1985.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gayle was deeply engaged in his community. He was a faithful member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. In addition, he was a proud and active member of American Legion Post 178, VFW Post 5803 and Van Wert County DAV Chapter 54, as well as Moose Lodge 1320.

Gayle is survived by his beloved children, Carl (Laurie) Shutt of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Jay (Cheryl) Shutt of Marion, Ohio, Janis (John) Mathews and Max (Sally) Shutt, both of Van Wert, Nan (Kenneth) Eubank of Huntertown, Indiana, and Mark (Sandi) Shutt of Van Wert; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gayle was preceded in death by a son, Paul Shutt and siblings, Don Shutt, Mabel Foust and Charlotte Etzler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack, celebrant. Interment will follow at Convoy IOOF Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to Mass, from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: DAV Chaper 54, Van Wert.

To share in Gayle’s online memorial visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory.