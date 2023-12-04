Students of the Month

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, selected Van Wert High School seniors Cayden Laukhuf and Olivia Treece as Students of the Month for November. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Laukhuf and Treece are pictured with Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chair. Photo submitted