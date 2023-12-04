Weekend roundup: hoops, bowling

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Crestview 57 Miller City 46 (OT)

CONVOY — Wren Sheets scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in overtime and Crestview improved to a 2-0 with a 54-46 victory over Miller City at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Saturday.

The visiting Wildcats had a 9-8 after the first quarter then carried a 21-15 lead into halftime. The Knights used a 14-6 third quarter scoring advantage to lead 29-27 entering the fourth quarter. Crestview’s Tommy Heffner scored all seven of his points in the third stanza, then in the fourth period and overtime Kellin Putman put in seven of his 10 points. Connor Sheets added seven points for the Knights.

The two teams were nearly identical from two point range. Crestview finished 18-of-40 and Miller City was 17-of-41. Both teams struggled from beyond the three-point arc, with the Knights going 2-of-13 and the Wildcats 2-of-10. Miller City finished with a 24-18 rebounding advantage but the Wildcats also had more turnovers, 18-12. At the free throw line, Crestview was 15-of-25, compared to 6-of-10 for the Wildcats.

The Knights will travel to Shawnee Friday night, then will host Parkway on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Crestview 62 St. Henry 37

ST. HENRY — Ellie Kline scored 17 points, including a 9-for-9 performance at the foul line, and Crestview defeated St. Henry 62-37 on Saturday.

Cali Gregory added 14 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, Myia Etzler added nine points and Kaci Gregory and Kennedy Crider each finished with eight points.

The Lady Knights led 16-9 after the first quarter, 30-15 at halftime and 45-31 after three quarters.

Crestview (4-0) will open NWC play at Leipsic on Thursday.

Bowling

Shawnee defeats Lincolnview

LIMA — Shawnee swept Lincolnview, with the boys winning 2,493-2,110, and the girls recording a 2,156-1,913 victory at 20th Century Lanes on Saturday.

Evan Elling led the Lancers with a 178-165-343 series, while Shawnee’s Dean Dunlap led all bowlers with a 218-173-391 series. The Lady Lancers were led by Zoey Tracy (154-142-296). Shawnee’s Olivia Miller had a match high 189-171-360 series.

Lincolnview will face Ottawa-Glandorf at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday.