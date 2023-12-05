Chamber hosts annual Small Business Awards Bruncheon
VW independent staff/submitted information
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce held its 18th annual Salute to Small Business Awards Bruncheon on Friday, December 1, at Willow Bend Country Club.
Nominations were accepted throughout November and chamber businesses were recognized in the following categories:
- Emerging Business of the Year: J. Collection Bridal
- Charitable Non Profit: YWCA of Van Wert County
- Community Collaborator: Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service
- Downtown Champion: The Edition
- Women in Business: Schrader Realty
- Community Youth Champion: Portal 2:20 Teen Center
- Palate Pleaser: Collins Fine Foods
- The Woo (Winning Others Over): Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service
- Small Business of the Year: Schrader Realty
“Beyond their economic contributions, small businesses play an integral role in fostering a sense of community,” Van Wert Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Verville said. “They are the hubs of social interaction, the gathering places where residents connect, share stories, and build lasting relationships. We are proud to recognize the businesses that the Van Wert community chose during our voting process”
Verville also thanked the following sponsors for their investment in the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and member businesses.
Premier Sponsors: Shultz Huber & Associates and Citizens National Bank.
Event sponsors: Central Insurance, Danfoss Corporation, Tenneco, Inc., Northwest State Community College, First Bank of Berne, Vantage Career Center, Straley Realty and Auctioneers, Laudick’s Jewelry and Van Wert Manor.
