Dean E. Lichtensteiger, 87, of Van Wert County, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at his residence.

He was born May 26, 1936, in Van Wert County, the son of Paul E. and Mary (Pancake) Lichtensteiger. He was one of six children. Dean graduated from Wren High School in 1954 and then attended Ohio State University, majoring in farm management.

Dean Lichtensteiger

He married the love of his life, Janice Mohr, in 1956. They were blessed with four children, Steve (Loralee), Diane, Thad (Debra) and Sandy (Scott) Etzler, all of Van Wert. Grandchildren include Kirk, Kory, Luke, Danil, and Dmitry Lichtensteiger, Rachel (Ryan) Beckford, Carly (Ricky) Covarubbias, Lydia (Cory) Schneider and Cameron (Laken) Etzler. They were further blessed with 17 great-grandchildren, Ayden, Kale, Beau, Mack, Kash, Jovie, Ada, Kamp, Tate, Mila, Jep and Colt Lichtensteiger, Ulrich and Tessa Covarubbias, Dessi and Rye Schneider and Hazel Etzler. He is also survived by one sister, Jo Ann (Bill) Lyons.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Lichtensteiger; an infant grandson, Jacob Lichtensteiger, and siblings, Fred, Karl and Martha Lichtensteiger and Pauline Utley.

He was an active member of Pleasant View Church having served in nearly every position at one time or another. After college, Dean was a lifelong farmer in Van Wert County. Given the opportunity, he also became a professional farm manager, managing farms in seven counties in Ohio and Indiana, first with Walley Agricultural Service, then with Lincoln Bank and Trust and the last 30 years with his own company, Delco Farms. Many rewarding relationships with both owners and operators resulted from over 65 years of service.

In his younger years, he enjoyed playing a lot of basketball. In his later years, he watched his kids, grandkids and, yes, his great grandkids play all sports. Although not a fisherman, he enjoyed water sports at the family cottage at Coldwater Lake. Dean hoped to be remembered as an honest man who worked and played hard but walked humbly before the Lord.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Jeff Millay officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Pleasant View Church, Crestview Knight Pride Club or Gideon’s International.

To share in online condolences, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.