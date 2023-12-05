Donations sought for house fire victim

Submitted information

Donations are being sought for a family whose Lincoln Highway home caught fire Monday night. After Van Wert County CERT met with the family it was determined that clothing, and monetary donations are needed.

Case #9523: adult male: 30×32 pants, medium shirts, size 9 shoes and large coats.

Donations for the fire victims should be taken to the following locations based on the contents:

Clothing Items:

Trinity Global Methodist Church

220 South Walnut Street, Van Wert

Business hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Larger appliances and furniture:

Trinity Friends Church

605 North Franklin Street, Van Wert

Business hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Please call the EMA office below to make arrangements)

Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT located at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Be sure to indicate the appropriate case number so that the donations can go to the correct family.

Any questions, please call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.