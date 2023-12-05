John W. Foster

John W. Foster, 87, of Rockford, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 3, 2023, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Home at Shane Hill, Rockford.

John was born on January 8, 1936, in York Township, Van Wert County, to Arthur Harold and Mary Margaret (Lautzenheiser) Foster, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Donna (Smith) Foster on October 15, 1961, and she survives.

John Foster

John is also survived by four children, John (Laura) Foster of Van Wert, Dr. Jocelyn (Kim) Wray of Van Wert, Bethany (Jonathan) Howard of Warsaw, Indiana and Ruth Ann (Scott) Hughes of Millbury; 13 grandchildren, Jonathan Foster, A. J. Foster, Andrea Foster, Sarah Wray, Daniel Wray, Kathryn Wray, Luke Howard, David Howard, Thomas Howard, Heidi (Brian) Miller, Casey Hughes, Leah (Ron) Birchall and Derek Hughes; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Raymond (Fran) Foster of Van Wert; four sisters, Martha (John) Anderson of New Carlisle, Joan (John) Rorick of New Haven, Indiana, Judy Liggett of Lima and Ellen LeMaster of Convoy.

John was a graduate of Roanoke, Indiana High School. He was a farmer and retired from National Seal in Van Wert in 2003. He was a member of New Horizons Community Church in Rockford and The Gideons International. For over 20 years he was a part of the Grand Lake Sound Wave Barbershop Chorus and he loved his John Deere Tractors.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 8, at New Horizons Community Church, Rockford with Pastor Ron Johnson officiating. There will be calling hours 4-7 p.m., Thursday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Interment will be at Willshire Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the Mercer County Cancer Society, Box 824, Celina, Ohio 45822 and The Gideon’s International.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.