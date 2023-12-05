Lincoln Highway fire

The Van Wert Fire Department was summoned to battle a blaze at this home in the 11000 block of Lincoln Highway just before 9 p.m. Monday night. Ohio City and Convoy provided mutual aid in the form of tankers, and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, Van Wert Police and Van Wert County CERT were at the scene as well. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer