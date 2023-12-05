Red kettle bell ringers, donations needed

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is running strong.

The local Salvation Army is conducting the annual campaign on all volunteers, but has not had enough volunteers to keep all of kettles ringing to reach a goal of $ 60,000 by Saturday, December 23.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so at any local kettle, or in-person at the Salvation Army office, 120 N. Cherry St. If donating by check, put red kettle campaign in the memo.

Anyone who wants to help ring a bell at a red kettle should call Major Debbie Weigner at 419.910.9332 or email Deborah.Weigner@use.salvationarmy.org.