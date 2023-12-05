Santa and Mrs. Claus coming to Wren

Submitted information

WREN — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Wren at the Santa House at the corner of Ohio 49 and Jackson Street from 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, December 15-16. Carriage rides, hot chocolate, and cookies will be available during Santa hours.

The Wren Christmas Society put up decorations in the village on Saturday, November 18, and the Grand Illumination was held on Saturday, November 25.

Wren Christmas Society members are grateful to all the volunteers and donors that help make decorating the village possible and they wish everyone a safe, happy Christmas season.