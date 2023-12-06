Elks Memorial Service

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held its annual Memorial Service on Sunday, December 3. The service is a time for Elks to pause and pay their respects to those members who have passed away during the year. Lodge members who passed away during the year: Richard G. Waters, John E. Shoop, Arthur J. Bauer, Lyn M. Bell, William H. Thiebaut, Frederick C. Wiessner, Kent E. DuCheney, Bobby W. Foster, James R. Beard, Thomas J. Rupert, Richard D. Figley, Dennis J. Knittle and Mickey P. Geesey. Special music and an inspirational message was delivered by Randy Long. Lodge Chaplain Mary Weisman was the officer in charge of the service. Pictured from left to right are Randy Long, Exalted Ruler Matthew J. Krol and Lodge Chaplain Mary Weisman. Photo submitted