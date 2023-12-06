Girls hoops: Flyers pull away from VW

VW independent sports

MARIA STEIN — Van Wert led 9-5 after the first quarter but Marion Local dominated the remaining three periods on the way to a 49-26 non-conference win on Tuesday.

The Flyers led 18-11 at halftime, then expanded the lead to 35-18 after three quarters. Allison Dirksen led all scorers with 16 points, while Avae Unrast added 10. Kendra Deehring and Amaya Dowdy each scored six points for Van Wert.

The Lady Cougars (1-2) will open WBL play at home against Bath on Thursday.