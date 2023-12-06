Legion Post 178 helping people in need

Submitted information

Van Wert American Legion Post 178, in conjunction with West Ohio Food Bank, will be handing out non-perishable food items from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, December 9.

This is open to all Van Wert residents but veterans have priority. The Legion request veterans bring proof of service to receive priority. This effort is to help struggling veterans and families this Christmas season that need it most.