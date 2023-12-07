2023 Pigskin Pick’Em: final tally

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The 2023 high school football season is in the books and the final tally is in for Pigskin Pick’Em.

I correctly picked six of seven state championship winners, with the only misstep being the Division V title game. I went with Liberty Center, but Perry defeated the Tigers 21-14. During the combined regular season and playoffs, I managed to go 212-46, or 82.1 percent.

Pigskin Pick’Em return in August for the 2024 high school football season.