Five cases heard in Van Wert Co. Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Below are the results of five hearigns that occurred between Thursday, November 30, and Tuesday, December 5, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Plea changes

Mikayla Lavy, 28, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Austin Campbell, 28, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty of assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He was immediately sentenced to one year of community control, 16 days of electronic house arrest, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 50 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Bond/intervention in lieu violation

Cody Gheen, 28, of Van Wert, previously admitted to violating his bond/Intervention in lieu. Judge Burchfield granted intervention in lieu of Conviction to re-start immediately. Green’s case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program, and he was ordered to pay court costs.

Edward Sellers, 44, of Ft. Jennings, admitted to violating his bond by failure to report to probation. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $10,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 13.

Sentence modification

Travis Faulkner, 49, of Van Wert, upon a motion filed for modification of his sentence, was released to Westwood Behavioral Health Center to be placed in inpatient rehab.