Car fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was called to a car fire in the 800 block of Elm St. The call came in at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday and upon Arrival, the vehicle was on fire under the hood. Firefighters quickly forced the hood open and extinguished the fire. The Van Wert Police Department assisted with traffic control and first responders were at the scene for about 45 minutes. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer