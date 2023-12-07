Filing deadline nearing for March primary

VW independent staff

Wednesday, December 20, is the deadline for partisan candidates to file petitions to appear on the March 19, 2024 primary ballot but so far, filing activity has been light.

Races for two Van Wert County Commissioner seats, along with prosecuting attorney, common pleas court judge, clerk of courts, sheriff, recorder, engineer, coroner and treasurer will be on the primary ballot.

As of Wednesday afternoon, incumbent Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield, incumbent Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, incumbent Van Wert County Engineer Kyle Wendel, and incumbent Van Wert County Commissioner Stan Owens have filed petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office. All of the incumbents are Republicans. Pam Henderson, Director of the Board of Elections, noted those petitions have not been checked yet.

The 2024 primary election will also feature races for a number of Ohio General Assembly seats, along with U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative and U.S. President.