Local kids compete in Elks Hoop Shoot

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held their Annual Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at the Goedde Building, Van Wert City Schools in Van Wert. The contest was open to all boys and girls, ages 8 thru 13 and the boys and girls competed separately in their age class. All participants shoot 25 free throw shots to compete.

The Elks National “Hoop Shoot” is the nation’s largest co-ed sports competition and the only non-commercial sporting event conducted on a national basis. More than three million boys and girls, ages 8 to 13, from all fifty states, compete in the Elks “Hoop Shoot” contests at various levels of competition each year.

The first place winners of the local contest will advance to the district competition, which will be held at OSU-Lima/Rhoades State College – Cook Hall, Lima, on January 7.

The top finishers of the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest. Photo submitted

This year’s winners were:

8-9 Boys: Asher Eberle, 1st place; Tynan Dreyer, 2nd place; Logan Recker, 3rd place.

10-11 Girls: Myma Dreyer, 1st place, and Natalie Recker, 2nd place.

10-11 Boys: Jack Clark, 1st place; Dylan Armstrong, 2nd place; Vander Hotstetler, 3rd place.

12-13 Girls: Molly Recker, 1st place; Kynlee Geary, 2nd place; Ember Terhark, 3rd place.

12-13 Boys: Kylie Dreyer, 1st place.