Mary Ann Hetrick

Mary Ann Hetrick passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at The Homestead at Towne Center in Van Wert.

Mary was born on July 14, 1936, in Pemberville, Ohio, to Alvin and Meta (Springer) Hurrelbrink. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Woodville High School and a graduate of Capital University. She married William Hetrick on June 18, 1960, and he survives in Van Wert.

Mary Hetrick

Mary had been a kindergarten and first grade teacher in the Columbus, Fremont, and Van Wert City Schools retiring in 1992. She was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the American Association of University Women where she served as a past president. A willing volunteer, Mary was particularly involved with the Van Wert County Hospital in later years. Mary can best be described in this way: Mary’s life was active, her actions kind, a generous hand, and a gentle mind, anxious to please, loath to offend, a loving mother and faithful friend.

Mary is survived by her husband, Bill Hetrick; three daughters, Cynthia (Jon) Fackler of Loveland, Anne (Steve) Nock of Marblehead, and Lisa (Dave) Stumpf of Willard; a son, Mark (Juli) Hetrick of Dublin; a sister, Jane (Jerry) Johnson of Montgomery; 15 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 12, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will be held at 11:30 a.m., with lunch immediately following in the church basement for those who would like to join.

To honor Mary’s giving nature, in lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, was entrusted with the arrangements.