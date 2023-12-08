Basketball scoreboard Friday, Dec. 8

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys basketball games played on Friday, December 8.

Coldwater 61 Kenton 44

Crestview 61 Shawnee 56

Defiance 52 Paulding 41

Delphos Jefferson 50 Fairview 38

Delphos St. John’s 60 Kalida 54 (OT)

Delta 45 Tinora 36

Elida 56 Spencerville 55

Fort Jennings 61 North Central 43

Hicksville 49 Continental 24

Leipsic 63 Hardin-Northern 57

Lima Central Catholic 53 Allen East 37

Miller City 56 Holgate 27

Minster 65 Houston 31

New Knoxville 39 Waynesfield-Goshen 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 45 Bluffton 40

Parkway 43 Van Wert 40

Toledo Scott 64 Lima Sr. 59

Upper Scioto Valley 64 Lincolnview 55

Wayne Trace 54 Bryan 42