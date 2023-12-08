Basketball scoreboard Friday, Dec. 8
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys basketball games played on Friday, December 8.
Coldwater 61 Kenton 44
Crestview 61 Shawnee 56
Defiance 52 Paulding 41
Delphos Jefferson 50 Fairview 38
Delphos St. John’s 60 Kalida 54 (OT)
Delta 45 Tinora 36
Elida 56 Spencerville 55
Fort Jennings 61 North Central 43
Hicksville 49 Continental 24
Leipsic 63 Hardin-Northern 57
Lima Central Catholic 53 Allen East 37
Miller City 56 Holgate 27
Minster 65 Houston 31
New Knoxville 39 Waynesfield-Goshen 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 45 Bluffton 40
Parkway 43 Van Wert 40
Toledo Scott 64 Lima Sr. 59
Upper Scioto Valley 64 Lincolnview 55
Wayne Trace 54 Bryan 42
POSTED: 12/08/23 at 11:09 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports