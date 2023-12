Bath tops Van Wert

Van Wert’s Kendra Deehring eyes the basket during Thursday night’s WBL opener against Bath. The Cougars trailed by just one, 15-14, at halftime but Bath controlled the second half and won the game 41-19. Jordanne Blythe led Van Wert with 10 points. Van Wert (1-3, 0-1 WBL) will return to action Tuesday at Spencerville. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell